Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Sneak Peek at Food & Wine Festival Concert Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering a glimpse into its star-studded lineup of A-list performers who will take the stage at The Food & Wine Festival this year, kicking off on March 9 with Goo Goo Dolls.

The Food & Wine Festival is a celebration of the culinary regions of the world paired with the star-studded lineup of A-list performers.

Starting on March 9 and running Saturdays and Sundays through May 19, guests can sip and savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats, discover their new favorite brew or cocktail and immerse themselves in electrifying concerts from chart-topping acts across pop, Latin, rock, country, and beyond.

The current concert lineup is as follows: March 9 – Goo Goo Dolls March 10 – Starship ft. Mickey Thomas March 16 – TBA March 17 – Sister Hazel March 23 – Taking Back Sunday March 24 – TBA March 30 – TBA March 31 – TBA April 6 – Owl City April 7 – Group Niche April 13 – Better Than Ezra & Vertical Horizon April 14 – Hoobastank April 20 – Michael Ray April 22 – Gavin DeGraw April 27 – Andy Grammer April 28 – Chris Lane May 4 – Boys Like Girls May 5 – 38 Special May 11 – TBA May 12 – TBA May 18 – TBA May 19 – TBA

All concerts take place at the Festival Field Stage, located past the Festival Walkway and behind the award-winning hybrid roller coaster, Iron Gwazi.

In addition, local artists will be showcasing their talents and selling unique creations from charming cabins scattered throughout the park.

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds on a culinary adventure around the world! Parkgoers can immerse themselves in a culinary journey through Europe, Latin America, North America, South Africa and Oceania with savory and sweet options, paired with a selection of wines from both the old and the new world, craft beers hailing from both domestic and international breweries, and exclusive bourbon tastings.

Unlock the tastiest culinary experience with the ultimate foodie tool: the Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $70 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the park, Sampler Lanyards provide convenience and offer the best value for guests with options of 10 and 15 items.

An exclusive 18-item sampler for the same price as a 15-item is available for all Pass Members. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

