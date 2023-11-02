Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals New Details About Phoenix Rising and More New 2024 Additions

This morning, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay held a special "What's New, What's Next” presentation for the media, exploring what's coming to the park in 2024 – including the new Phoenix Rising roller coaster, new additions to the Adventure Island water park, a revamped animal exhibit, and more.

Stewart Clark, the president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, started things off by talking about the return of Busch Gardens Christmas Town, which will run from November 11th to January 7th, 2024. Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday inspired culinary delights and festive shows like Christmas on Ice. Keep the holiday spirit shining bright from day to night with twinkling lights of every color and dazzling fireworks, plus heartwarming moments with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

Erick Elliott, Vice President, Engineering then came out to share some new details about Phoenix Rising, the new family suspended roller coaster opening at the park next spring. A new rendering of the coaster’s layout was revealed, winding through the Pantopia area of the park. The coaster will also feature onboard audio and special lighting.

The neighboring water park, Adventure Island, will be receiving a new addition for the fourth straight year – Castaway Falls, a new family water play area. Concept art for this new addition was also released.

Back at Busch Gardens, the Walkabout Way kangaroo exhibit will be upgraded and reimagined into Kangaloom.

Two new shows are on their way next year – a beautiful and dynamic new ice show (debuting summer 2024) and Animal Tales, an updated animal encounter show coming to the Pantopia Theater later this year.

Watch the Complete “What's New, What's Next” Presentation:

Following the presentation, we were able to step into the construction site of Phoenix Rising in Pantopia.