Busch Gardens Tampa Bay To Celebrate Earth Day With All-New Weekend Celebration

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is ready to go wild and celebrate Earth Day for an all-new celebration launching this weekend, where park guests can get their hands dirty and participate in activities where they can share their love for the planet.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This Friday (4/19} through Sunday (4/21) guests are invited to get their hands dirty! From decorating rain barrels to planting a pollinator garden, guests can participate in interactive and educational activities that highlight conservation initiatives.

Conservation Weekend is included with park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Guests can look forward to the following specialty activities scheduled throughout the weekend: PASS MEMBER EXCLUSIVE – Earth Day Seed Packet: All pass members will receive an Earth Day seed packet filled with seeds to grow their own pollinator garden. RETURNING FAVORITE – Guy Harvey Meet & Greets: Meet world renowned marine biologist and conservationist, Guy Harvey, at Xcursions gift shop on Friday and Saturday. Harvey is passionate about marine science and inspiring the next generation of environmentalists. CONSERVATION IN THE PARK – Horticulture Expert Sessions: Busch Gardens’ Horticulture experts will be available in the Animal Care Center for Q&A sessions to help the community gain a new understanding of native plant gardens, community gardens, pollinator habitats, and water conservation initiatives taking place at the park.

The highlight of this three-day event will be two initiatives sponsored by Coke Florida (Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC) who will host activations at Gwazi Plaza centered around the company’s core sustainability focus areas: Recycling, Water Stewardship, Resiliency, and Litter & Waste Reduction.

The local Coca-Cola bottler is committed to sustainable business practices, from packaging to processes, and equipping communities with the knowledge and resources to help positively impact their communities.

Coke Florida will donate rain barrels and art supplies for participants to learn about water conservation while unleashing their creativity to paint barrels before they’re installed across the park to collect rainwater and reduce stormwater runoff. Busch Gardens guests will also get the opportunity to experience a Coke Florida Reverse Vending Machine (RVM).

RVMs are the latest in recycling technology, collecting empty plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Each time park guests recycles with the machine; they will have a chance to receive a free reusable straw or pen made from recycled plastic. The materials collected via the RVM are reused by the Company to make new beverage packages and help contribute to a circular economy.

What They’re Saying:

Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: “Educating our guests about conservation isn't just important — it's vital!. When guests understand the challenges facing our planet, they're inspired to act. That's why we're dedicated to teaching and empowering every visitor who walks through our gates.”

Erin Black, Vice President, Sustainability at Coke Florida: "As the local bottler, we are committed to making a difference within the communities where we serve and even more so in collaboration with our local partners like Busch Gardens, that share in our commitment to sustainability. During the event, Coke Florida will showcase some of our key sustainability initiatives, focused on recycling, rPET and aluminum packaging, along with our efforts around water conservation, through the use of Coca-Cola syrup drums, being converted into rain barrels and our efforts for a World Without Waste."