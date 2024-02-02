Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Fun Card Offer

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has launched a limited time BOGO offer on their Fun Cards, allowing Fun Card Holders to enjoy unlimited two-park admission for two people through end of 2024 for the price of a single day ticket.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering unlimited access for the rest of 2024 to its two parks – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park, Tampa Bay’s premier water park – for the price of a single-day admission.

This limited time buy-one-get-one offer means guests who purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $138.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.

Guests that secure their Fun Cards now will be able to hop on the newly reopened and beloved SkyRide, plus they’ll get the opportunity to be among the first to ride Phoenix Rising and Castaway Falls when they open this Spring.

Phoenix Rising will have riders feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight aboard the park’s first tenth coaster and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park. The new addition will be the first coaster to feature on-board audio.

Adventure Island Water Park, located across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, will also splash into fun with Castaway Falls. The all-new multi-level, interactive water-play attraction will feature more than 100 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump more than 1,300 gallons of water combined, four exciting water slides, soakers, spray jets, water shooters, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more.

More than just a ticket, the Fun Card is a portal to year-round excitement. All Fun Card pass holders get access to seasonal events that are included with park admission, including: Food & Wine Festival: Every weekend from March 8 through May 19, guests can enjoy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s tastiest event, the Food & Wine Festival. Culinary cabins serve an amalgamation of worldly flavors, craft brews, cocktails and wines. A one-stop-shop for all the epicurious out there, the popular event also features live concerts ranging from diverse music genres, including urban, classic rock and pop. New! Bourbon & BBQ: Barrels of boozy bourbon and the tantalizing aroma of smoky goodness fill the air, and glasses, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s all-new event, Bourbon & BBQ. Guests can savor mouthwatering delights, slow cooked for hours and served with different types of sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Served neat, chilled or mixed in a traditional old-fashioned, the all-new event allows guests to pair their favorite dishes with exquisite bourbons, aged to perfection to achieve the distinctive charred oak taste. With live music, exciting rides and a festive atmosphere, Bourbon & BBQ will be an unforgettable experience for food and thrill enthusiasts alike. Christmas Town: Christmas Town, a festive winter wonderland, invites guests to celebrate Yuletide traditions amidst millions of twinkling lights, delightful treats, lively entertainment, and the ideal backdrop for capturing cherished family moments.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island is Tampa Bay’s premier water park, featuring a combination of exhilarating water slides and tropical, tranquil surroundings. At Tampa’s Island Paradise await thrilling slides, such as Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix, Solar Vortex, Vanish Point, Caribbean Corkscrew and Colossal Curl, waterfalls, a 17,000-square-foot wave pool, a children’s splash and play zone, Shaka-Laka Shores, and other family attractions. Guests can dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana. For more information, visit AdventureIsland.com

If you’d like to visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, or any of the other parks in the SeaWorld family, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your booking needs.