Celebrate Valentine’s Day At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay With Specially Ticketed Event

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is inviting fans to ditch the norm this Valentine’s Day and head to the park for a special event – “Love Is A Roller Coaster” – on February 14th.

What’s Happening:

This Valentine’s Day, coaster fans can ditch the predictable dinner date and celebrate a thrillingly romantic adventure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

On February 14th, the park will be holding their “Love Is A Roller Coaster” event from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM, where guests can enjoy an exclusive evening where hearts will race with excitement aboard Cheetah Hunt, and love will soar aboard the park’s recently reopened scenic SkyRide.

Special early bird pricing is available for a limited time, allowing fans to pick up tickets to the event for $100 per person now through February 4th.

Those tickets include: Welcome glass of bubbly and a free photo to capture the moment, as well as preferred parking. Unlimited food and beverage, featuring chef-curated dishes and an open bar Unlimited rides on Cheetah Hunt and SkyRide (weather permitting), and up close animal encounters with incredible animal ambassadors.

A minimum quantity of two tickets are required per purchase, and tickets are limited. As such, guests are encouraged to secure the Early Bird special by February 4th, at BuschGardensTampa.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age.