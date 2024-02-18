Busch Gardens To Close Early Due To Inclement Weather

With the constant rainfall and low temperatures in the region, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that they will be closing early today, Sunday, February 18th, due to the inclement weather.

The park will be closing at 6:00 PM and will reopen tomorrow at 10:00 AM as scheduled.

The park, currently hosting their popular Mardi Gras event, also announced that all Mardi Gras Activities, including food and beverage event locations, will not be open today.

All of Central Florida is currently experiencing consistent rainfall, with low temperatures. Tampa, where Busch Gardens is located, is currently forecasted for 100% chance of rain for the rest of the day, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

