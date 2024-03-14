Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrate Butterbeer Season Starting March 15th

For the first time, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, beginning March 15th and running through April 30th.

For the first time ever, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, beginning March 15th and continuing through April 30th, 2024.

The celebration also marks the introduction of Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Opening on Friday, March 29th, the all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, will feature 10 decadent and savory soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple, served in a cup or waffle cone.

With a flavor reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer is a perfectly fine-tuned Wizarding World treat that includes cold, frozen, hot and non-dairy Butterbeer beverages along with Butterbeer fudge, potted cream and ice cream.

Throughout Butterbeer Season, both destinations will roll out delectable treats, including an ice lolly which features the rich palate pleasing Butterbeer flavor in popsicle form, in addition to the traditional items served daily.

Plus, new Butterbeer caramels will only be available at Universal Orlando Resort.

For a limited time only during this festive period, cold and frozen Butterbeer will be available for purchase in a special collectible silver stein.

Guests at Universal Orlando Resort can enjoy Butterbeer and celebrate the season at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventures as well as at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

