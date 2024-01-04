Knott’s Berry Farm To Give Out Last Ride Merit Badges At Camp Snoopy’s Huff and Puff On January 7th

Knott’s Berry Farm is giving young visitors of Camp Snoopy the chance to earn their first merit badge, and it commemorates the last ride aboard Huff and Puff when it closes on January 7th.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm is marking the last day for one of the park’s popular attractions – Huff and Puff, located in Camp Snoopy, by giving guests the chance to “earn” a special merit badge.

Sunday, January 7th, marks the last day that guests can experience the attraction, and to commemorate, guests can get their hands on a special last ride “merit badge” that features the date alongside Snoopy and Woodstock.

Originally opened in 1983, Huff and Puff is a Knott’s Berry Farm Camp Snoopy classic that is sure to delight any little camper. It allows them to climb aboard their very own miniature mining cart as they pump and push their way through the High Sierra Mountains. This one of a kind ride system sends little campers chugging along the track at the speed of their own strength. Participants are known to race their fellow beagle scouts to earn their own Huff and Puff merit badge.

Knott’s Berry Farm released exciting details

Inspired by the California High Sierras, Camp Snoopy is the place where the iconic Peanuts Gang made its first debut outside the comic strip back when it opened in 1983.

The reimagined land will allow campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, a new camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.

To make room for these new additions, Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will all close on January 7th, 2024.