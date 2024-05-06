Castaway Falls Interactive Splash and Play Area Opens at Adventure Island Water Park

It's time to splash, slide, and explore your way through the all-new Castaway Falls interactive splash and play area, now open at Adventure Island.
What’s Happening:
- Castaway Falls has officially opened at Adventure Island water park, located across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- The all-new multi-level, interactive water-play attraction will feature more than 100 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump more than 1,300 gallons of water combined, four exciting water slides, soakers, spray jets, water shooters, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more.
- Castaway Falls is the latest part of a major revitalization of Adventure Island, which has included Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, as well as some reimagined dining locations.
- Get a look at the fun that awaits at Castaway Falls in this video shared by Busch Gardens on X.
