SeaWorld San Antonio Reveals Opening Date for New Catapult Falls Attraction

After having been delayed a year, SeaWorld San Antonio has announced the official opening date for their new Catapult Falls water coaster.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Antonio will host the grand opening of their new attraction, Catapult Falls, on Saturday, March 2nd.

The first 500 guests to ride the attraction on opening day will receive a specialty pint glass.

The opening was announced through the video below, shared on SeaWorld’s official X account.

The time has come. Adventure awaits…



The grand opening of Catapult Falls will be on March 2nd! 🌊



📍: SeaWorld San Antonio pic.twitter.com/Xdag6rvdw0 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) February 13, 2024

Although they didn’t reveal the exact dates, SeaWorld Annual Passholders will be able to preview the attraction prior to the official opening date.

The first-of-its-kind ride combines the thrill of a launched roller coaster, the excitement of a vertical lift elevator that lifts riders above the theme park, and a water flume ride with the steepest drop, to produce multiple rushes of adrenaline as well as moments of exciting splashes to cool guests down.

Eleven boats, each with eight riders, will catapult through the launch at speeds of 30 feet per second, allowing riders to feel the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water.

Once at the peak of the ride, guests will experience the world’s steepest drop in a flume attraction! Angled at a staggering 53 degrees, the chute plummets riders into a watery splashdown at over 37 miles per hour. The duration of this one-of-a-kind attraction is in excess of five minutes, making for a wonderful family adventure.

After winding through a series of twists and turns, Catapult Falls uses a state-of-the-art elevator, the only one on the continent in an attraction of this kind, to lift guests up seven feet per second to reach a height of over 55 feet. The breathtaking views don’t last long as the ride prepares guests for the ultimate plunge!