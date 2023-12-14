Celebrate the New Year at LEGOLAND Florida With Nightly Fireworks Starting December 26th Through December 31st

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is ready to celebrate the new year with a week of fun and nightly fireworks from December 26 through December 31.

What's Happening:

Ring in 2024 with festivities the whole family can stay up for! Kids’ New Year’s Eve at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is building up to celebrate with a week of fun and nightly fireworks Dec. 26- Dec. 31.

Kids of all ages will love to groove their way into the New Year with a DJ Dance Party that leads into a spectacular fireworks show with Park – exclusive viewing glasses that create a brick-bursting extravaganza for all.

Guests celebrating at LEGOLAND on New Year ’ s Eve will be part of a special “Brick-drop” countdown to fireworks happening at the kid-friendly hour of 8:00 p.m.

This year’s end-of-year festivities are wrapped up with the holly jolly happenings of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, which continues select dates through Dec. 31.

Admission to HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND and Kid's New Year's Eve is included with general Theme Park tickets and select Annual Passes

Add Extra Sparks to the Excitement with these End-of-Year Offers:

NEW! Unwrap a Bonus Ticket with the Gift of an Annual Pass:

Give the bricktastic gift of a year of fun adventures, special memories, and tons of smiles with a LEGOLAND Florida Resort Annual Pass.

As an added bonus, purchasers will receive one FREE 1-Day, 1-Park ticket with every Gold or Elite Annual Pass purchased to share with friends and family!

NEW! VIP Firework Seating Package:

Families can add to their memory-making with the purchase of the all-new VIP Firework Seating Package. Price includes reserved seating, gourmet popcorn, and bottled water for each person.

Pricing is only $20 per person when booking early online and $25 per person at the Park. There are only a limited number of packages available, so guests are encouraged to make their plans now!

Ring in the New Year at the Park and Sleep Surrounded by LEGO Bricks:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotel stays include: Free hot breakfast (served family style, all you care to eat) Resort-style outdoor pool Separate kids' sleeping area with bunk bed and a trundle bed for kids in EVERY ROOM Daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir Kid-friendly amenities in every room including a LEGO building area and second in-room TV



With 2024 filled with fun for families, the Park is looking forward to the New Year and the kickoff of new additions, events, and more awesomeness than ever!

To learn more, purchase tickets and reserve a bricktastic stay, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com