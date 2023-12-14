Celebrate the New Year at LEGOLAND Florida With Nightly Fireworks Starting December 26th Through December 31st

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is ready to celebrate the new year with a week of fun and nightly fireworks from December 26 through December 31.
What's Happening:
- Ring in 2024 with festivities the whole family can stay up for! Kids’ New Year’s Eve at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is building up to celebrate with a week of fun and nightly fireworks Dec. 26- Dec. 31.
- Kids of all ages will love to groove their way into the New Year with a DJ Dance Party that leads into a spectacular fireworks show with Park – exclusive viewing glasses that create a brick-bursting extravaganza for all.
- Guests celebrating at LEGOLAND on New Year ’ s Eve will be part of a special “Brick-drop” countdown to fireworks happening at the kid-friendly hour of 8:00 p.m.
- This year’s end-of-year festivities are wrapped up with the holly jolly happenings of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, which continues select dates through Dec. 31.
- Admission to HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND and Kid's New Year's Eve is included with general Theme Park tickets and select Annual Passes
Add Extra Sparks to the Excitement with these End-of-Year Offers:
NEW! Unwrap a Bonus Ticket with the Gift of an Annual Pass:
- Give the bricktastic gift of a year of fun adventures, special memories, and tons of smiles with a LEGOLAND Florida Resort Annual Pass.
- As an added bonus, purchasers will receive one FREE 1-Day, 1-Park ticket with every Gold or Elite Annual Pass purchased to share with friends and family!
- Join the Passholder Family
NEW! VIP Firework Seating Package:
- Families can add to their memory-making with the purchase of the all-new VIP Firework Seating Package. Price includes reserved seating, gourmet popcorn, and bottled water for each person.
- Pricing is only $20 per person when booking early online and $25 per person at the Park. There are only a limited number of packages available, so guests are encouraged to make their plans now!
- Reserve Seats Now
Ring in the New Year at the Park and Sleep Surrounded by LEGO Bricks:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotel stays include:
- Free hot breakfast (served family style, all you care to eat)
- Resort-style outdoor pool
- Separate kids' sleeping area with bunk bed and a trundle bed for kids in EVERY ROOM
- Daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir
- Kid-friendly amenities in every room including a LEGO building area and second in-room TV
- With 2024 filled with fun for families, the Park is looking forward to the New Year and the kickoff of new additions, events, and more awesomeness than ever!
- To learn more, purchase tickets and reserve a bricktastic stay, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com