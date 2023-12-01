Join Laughing Place This Sunday, December 3 As We Ride Reindeer, Visit with Santa, and Have a Festive Before-Hours Holiday CHOC Fundraiser at South Coast Plaza



As most of our readers know, we’re strong supporters of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and their annual summertime fundraiser, “CHOC Walk in the Park, Presented by Disneyland Resort.” For the holiday season, CHOC Foundation is making its “Carousel of Possible Dreams” debut. To tell you more about it, we recently spoke with Patty Randall, Director of Community Engagement for CHOC Foundation.

Laughing Place: Hi, Patty. Thank you for sitting down with us to tell our readers all about “The Carousel of Possible Dreams.” I guess let’s start with, “What is it?”

Patty Randall: The beautiful half-century-old carousel in the Carousel Court of South Coast Plaza here in Orange County has been temporarily dubbed “The Carousel of Possible Dreams,” as it is the cornerstone of our effort to raise critical funds for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC. This incredible opportunity to ride the carousel and raise funds this holiday season was presented to CHOC and our Glass Slipper Guild from Festival of Children Foundation at South Coast Plaza.

We encourage your readers to please click on the QR code to join us as a fundraiser reindeer rider on Sunday, December 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. or to simply donate to our great cause. We have a lofty goal of raising $20,000, and we’re almost halfway there!

Laughing Place: Patty, if people are familiar with registering for and participating in “CHOC Walk in the Park,” this sounds very similar. Is that correct?

Patty Randall: Yes! You’re spot on! When you register, you register to help raise a certain amount of donations (by asking family and friends) to qualify to join us on Sunday at South Coast Plaza, or you can donate the required amount and still come out for the fun.

Laughing Place: We heard a rumor that fundraisers must ride the carousel on Sunday 50 consecutive times. Is that true?

Patty Randall: Oh, goodness, no! However, we encourage you to ride the carousel because it's all decked out for the holiday season, complete with reindeer and sleighs replacing the traditional prancing horses and benches.

Laughing Place: What else happens at the event on Sunday other than everyone going in circles?

Patty Randall: First and foremost, we all get into the South Coast Plaza Carousel Court before the world-renowned shopping destination opens to holiday shoppers. We will have the carousel and Santa Claus all to ourselves from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, each fundraiser will receive a complimentary continental breakfast and free portraits with Santa for them and their families and friends.

The Carousel Courtyard is stunningly beautiful during the holidays, with a fantastic meet and greet with Santa, the holiday-themed carousel, and an enormous holiday train layout reaching almost to the ceiling—all that while raising money for the worthy Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC.

Laughing Place: Patty, is there anything else you want to people to know?

Patty Randall: First and foremost, our event on Sunday promises to be a heartwarming and playful experience, ideal for family and friends. This is our first time doing this event, and we hope it’s so successful that we can create a fundraising holiday tradition.

Again, in the spirit of the “Season of Giving,” please scan the QR code and visit our site to learn how you can help us. Any support, large or small, is greatly appreciated. Oh, and happy holidays, everyone! See you on Sunday!

Laughing Place: Thank you, Patty. We’ll definitely see you on Sunday and look forward to seeing many of our readers there. So, get ready to hop aboard a reindeer or sleigh (it’s the holidays) to raise funds for a great cause presented by Festival of Children Foundation and the CHOC Glass Slipper Guild.

Fundraising and event info can be found at Choc2023.funraise.org.

More info on the history of the South Coast Plaza Carousel can be found HERE.