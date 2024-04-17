Chris Young Replaces Jason Derulo April 21st at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Whenever concert lists are announced, there's always a chance of artists changing. This Sunday, April 21, Chris Young will be performing instead of the originally announced artist, Jason Derulo at SeaWorld Orlando.
What's Happening:
- It was just announced that Chris Young will be performing this Sunday, April 21, at SeaWorld Orlando instead of Jason Derulo, who was the original artist.
- Just a reminder, all concerts are included with park admission.
Chris Young:
- Just added to the line-up, country music fans won't want to miss Chris Young's captivating performance on Sunday.
- With chart-topping singles such as "Tomorrow" and "I'm Comin' Over," Young promises an evening filled with heartfelt lyrics and infectious country tunes.
Also This Weekend Saturday, April 20: Gavin DeGraw:
- Gavin DeGraw, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter known for hits like "I Don't Want to Be" and "Not Over You," will take the stage on Saturday evening.
- Concert attendees can expect a high-energy performance that blends pop-rock with soulful melodies.
Reserved Seating:
- For those seeking the ultimate concert experience, Reserved Seating is available for purchase, offering the best seats in the house.
- Secure your spot now at https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/.
