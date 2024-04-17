Chris Young Replaces Jason Derulo April 21st at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

by |
Tags: , ,

Whenever concert lists are announced, there's always a chance of artists changing. This Sunday, April 21, Chris Young will be performing instead of the originally announced artist, Jason Derulo at SeaWorld Orlando.

What's Happening:

  • It was just announced that Chris Young will be performing this Sunday, April 21, at SeaWorld Orlando instead of Jason Derulo, who was the original artist.
  • Just a reminder, all concerts are included with park admission.

Chris Young:

  • Just added to the line-up, country music fans won't want to miss Chris Young's captivating performance on Sunday.
  • With chart-topping singles such as "Tomorrow" and "I'm Comin' Over," Young promises an evening filled with heartfelt lyrics and infectious country tunes.

Also This Weekend Saturday, April 20: Gavin DeGraw:

  • Gavin DeGraw, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter known for hits like "I Don't Want to Be" and "Not Over You," will take the stage on Saturday evening.
  • Concert attendees can expect a high-energy performance that blends pop-rock with soulful melodies.

Reserved Seating:

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy