Ring In The New Year at Discovery Cube Los Angeles With “Noon Year’s Eve”

Discovery Cube in Los Angeles is inviting folks to come get their STEM on this New Year’s Eve with NOON Year’s Eve at the Cube, complete with a massive balloon drop to welcome 2024.

What’s Happening:

Ring in the new year at Discovery Cube Los Angeles and dance to the beats of the DJ, enjoy apple cider, and get ready for an unforgettable experience beneath a massive balloon drop.

Attendees can immerse themselves in hands-on science at the Sparkler Science Station, venture into the exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit, and take a leisurely stroll down Candy Cane Lane in an event filled with excitement and entertainment for everyone.

Don't miss out – secure your spots now, as they are filling up fast! You can purchase your tickets today to guarantee a memorable holiday celebration, with details further down the page.

At Discovery Cube, the goal is to inspire and educate young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits to create a meaningful impact on the communities they’re in.

Opening in 1998 in Orange County, Discovery Cube has delighted the lives of children, educators, and caregivers for decades and instilled a passion for the sciences in millions of lives. In a world that has accelerated and grown from technological and scientific advancements left and right, they have created high-quality science learning experiences to propel young scientists forward as the innovators of the future.

As of press time, Noon Year’s Eve was slated to only be taking place at the Los Angeles campus, not the Orange County location. Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located between the Lake View Terrace Branch Library and the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center. To find the science center parking lot, enter through Dronfield Ave from Osborne St.

The event will be taking place on December 31st, from 9:00am – 6:00pm with balloon drops at both 12:00pm and 3:00pm.

Admission can be purchased for $5 for Members and $7 for Non-Members at their official page here.