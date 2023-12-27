Photos / Video: Winter Lights Holiday Show & Festival Arrives at Discovery Cube in Orange County, California

Laughing Place was invited to check out the Winter Lights Holiday Show & Festival at the Discovery Cube in Orange County, California, and below are photos and video from this seasonal event.

The first thing we enjoyed during our visit was the very fun “Winter Lights: A Holiday Musical Spectacular” show in the Julianne Argyros Showcase theater. You can watch a full performance of that show in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch "Winter Lights: A Holiday Musical Spectacular" FULL SHOW 2023 at Discovery Cube Orange County:

After the performance, audience members were welcomed down in front of the stage for a photo opportunity with the cast of “Winter Lights: A Holiday Musical Spectacular,” including the characters of Alex, Q.E.D., Lumina, and the adorable robot Jean Luc.

Below you can see photos of our approach to the Discovery Cube, the exterior of the building, the interior decor for the holiday season, and the area surrounding the Julianne Argyros Showcase theater. There’s also a small gift shop called “Aurora Storealis” where guests can pick up merchandise from the “Winter Lights” show and a cute little plush of Jean Luc.

At that point we ventured back downstairs to check out the rest of the Winter Lights festival, which was adjacent to another seasonal exhibit called “The Science of Gingerbread.” We got a big kick out of checking out all these amazing gingerbread house designs– there were even a few Disney-related entries!

Lastly we strolled through the Winter Lights Festival area itself, which started with a light tunnel leading to other themed activities for kids and families including a crawl-through castle, interactive games, crafts, photo ops, and more.

We had a blast visiting Discovery Cube for the first time, and especially getting to experience the Winter Lights Holiday Show & Festival, which is wonderful for kids who are interested in science and their families.

Winter Lights Holiday Show & Festival runs from now through January 7th at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Discovery Cube’s official website.