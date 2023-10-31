For a limited time, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save on select National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land and River Cruises to exciting destinations around the world when booked by December 29, 2023.

What’s Happening:

North and Central America Signature Land departures — Save $300 per person:

Central America

Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation

January 2, 2024

North America

Winter in Yellowstone Photo Expedition

January 31, 2024

Winter Wildlife in Yellowstone

January 22, 2024

February 28, 2024

International Signature Land departures — Save $400 per person:

Africa

Morocco: Legendary Cities and the Sahara

October 7 & 21, 2023

On Safari: Exploring Wildlife Conservation in Kenya

February 2, 2024

On Safari: Tanzania’s Great Migration

December 27, 2023

January 23, 2024

Southern Africa Safari by Private Air

December 28, 2023

Asia

India’s Fabled Rajasthan by Rail

October 16, 2023

The Holy Land: Past, Present, and Future

February 24, 2024

Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders

October 14, 2023

December 30, 2023

South America

Colombia: Connections to the Land and the Past

February 19, 2024

Exploring Patagonia

December 28, 2023

February 10, 2024

Additional International Departures

New Zealand From North to South

October 13, 2023

December 29, 2023

January 16, 2024

Palau: Snorkeling and Kayaking the Pristine Seas

January 28, 2024

February 28, 2024

River Cruise departures — Save $500 per person:

Danube Christmas Markets River Cruise

December 9, 2023

Rhine Christmas Markets River Cruise

December 7, 2023

Important Information

To book, call 1-888-966-8687 with the Offer Code: DISNEYVISA. Book by December 29, 2023. This offer has limited availability, so reserve your trip soon!

Offer must be booked by December 29, 2023

Disney Visa Cardmember must mention OFFER CODE: DISNEYVISA

Disney Visa Cardmember must travel on the trip that is booked

Disney Visa Cardmember must use Disney Visa to book the trip

Valid on new bookings only

Offer is not combinable with any National Geographic Expeditions discounts or promotions

Dollar amount off per person will appear as a discount off the entire trip fare on the Traveler’s invoice/confirmation

Offer subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time

Excludes suites for River Cruise departures