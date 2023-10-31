For a limited time, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save on select National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land and River Cruises to exciting destinations around the world when booked by December 29, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save on select National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land and River Cruise to exciting destinations around the world. Use the Offer Code: DISNEYVISA when you book by December 29, 2023 to enjoy the following savings.
North and Central America Signature Land departures — Save $300 per person:
Central America
Costa Rica: Wildlife and Conservation
- January 2, 2024
North America
Winter in Yellowstone Photo Expedition
- January 31, 2024
Winter Wildlife in Yellowstone
- January 22, 2024
- February 28, 2024
International Signature Land departures — Save $400 per person:
Africa
Morocco: Legendary Cities and the Sahara
- October 7 & 21, 2023
On Safari: Exploring Wildlife Conservation in Kenya
- February 2, 2024
On Safari: Tanzania’s Great Migration
- December 27, 2023
- January 23, 2024
Southern Africa Safari by Private Air
- December 28, 2023
Asia
India’s Fabled Rajasthan by Rail
- October 16, 2023
The Holy Land: Past, Present, and Future
- February 24, 2024
Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders
- October 14, 2023
- December 30, 2023
South America
Colombia: Connections to the Land and the Past
- February 19, 2024
Exploring Patagonia
- December 28, 2023
- February 10, 2024
Additional International Departures
New Zealand From North to South
- October 13, 2023
- December 29, 2023
- January 16, 2024
Palau: Snorkeling and Kayaking the Pristine Seas
- January 28, 2024
- February 28, 2024
River Cruise departures — Save $500 per person:
Danube Christmas Markets River Cruise
- December 9, 2023
Rhine Christmas Markets River Cruise
- December 7, 2023
Important Information
- To book, call 1-888-966-8687 with the Offer Code: DISNEYVISA. Book by December 29, 2023. This offer has limited availability, so reserve your trip soon!
- Offer must be booked by December 29, 2023
- Disney Visa Cardmember must mention OFFER CODE: DISNEYVISA
- Disney Visa Cardmember must travel on the trip that is booked
- Disney Visa Cardmember must use Disney Visa to book the trip
- Valid on new bookings only
- Offer is not combinable with any National Geographic Expeditions discounts or promotions
- Dollar amount off per person will appear as a discount off the entire trip fare on the Traveler’s invoice/confirmation
- Offer subject to availability and may be withdrawn at any time
- Excludes suites for River Cruise departures
