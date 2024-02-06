DisneyBand+ Available for Purchase on Select Disney Wonder Sailings Beginning March 19th

Guests sailing on the Disney Wonder beginning March 19, 2024 will be eligible to purchase DisneyBand+.

What’s Happening:

Guests sailing onboard the Disney Wonder beginning March 19, 2024 are now invited to purchase DisneyBand+, the newest technology at sea, and enjoy all the ways in which DisneyBand+ can create magic on their cruise!

Additionally, DisneyBand+ continues to be available for guests onboard the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream and Disney Magic.

Guests on eligible sailings are able to purchase DisneyBand+ online 45-11 days prior to embarkation.

Please note, the reservation must also be paid in full in order to be able to purchase.

About DisneyBand+:

DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband designed to enhance your Disney cruise experience.

From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing your stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on your stateroom folio and beyond, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to your cruise!

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.