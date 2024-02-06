DisneyBand+ Available for Purchase on Select Disney Wonder Sailings Beginning March 19th

Guests sailing on the Disney Wonder beginning March 19, 2024 will be eligible to purchase DisneyBand+.
What’s Happening:
- Guests sailing onboard the Disney Wonder beginning March 19, 2024 are now invited to purchase DisneyBand+, the newest technology at sea, and enjoy all the ways in which DisneyBand+ can create magic on their cruise!
- Additionally, DisneyBand+ continues to be available for guests onboard the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream and Disney Magic.
- Guests on eligible sailings are able to purchase DisneyBand+ online 45-11 days prior to embarkation.
- Please note, the reservation must also be paid in full in order to be able to purchase.
About DisneyBand+:
- DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband designed to enhance your Disney cruise experience.
- From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing your stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on your stateroom folio and beyond, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to your cruise!
