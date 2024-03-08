Dolly Parton Kicks Off Dollywood’s 39th Season, Attending First Day of the I Will Always Love You Music Festival

Dollywood’s 39th operating season kicked off today in Pigeon Forge, TN, and the park’s namesake stopped by to show her appreciation for the hard work the team members do to create a welcoming experience for guests. Inspired by last year’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly’s career-defining songs, “I Will Always Love You,” this season kicks off with the new I Will Always Love You Music Festival. During the kickoff media event, Dolly showcased some of the new entertainment offerings based on her library of signature songs.

The event began with a performance by Trio, Again featuring Three Times A Lady, a show that recreates the three-part harmonies that Dolly Parton shared with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt across two albums. Another new entertainment offering sampled included Sing-a-long with Dolly, with Dolly Parton helping the crowd follow the bouncing butterfly to her hit “Two Doors Down.” And from the new Broadway-style show From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton, the ensemble performed a section of the show featuring “9 to 5″ and the Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream.” These shows are part of the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, which runs through April 14th.

Another Dollywood opening day tradition is Dolly Parton’s motorcade through the park. Guests receive complimentary pompoms and fans to help get the multi-hyphenate superstar’s attention as she rides through the streets.

.@DollyParton rides through @Dollywood to kickstart the park’s 39th season any the first day of the “I Will Always Love You” Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/t1rBReitJA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 8, 2024

Dollywood will soon have more Dolly than ever before with the May 24th opening of The Dolly Parton Experience, a multi-building experience that triples the size of the previous exhibit, The Chasing Rainbows Museum. Songteller will trace Dolly’s journey from Sevier County to stages and screens around the world, featuring mementos from throughout her career and a 360-degree projection-mapped gallery that allows Dolly to share her story in her own words. Behind the Seams focuses on Dolly’s era-defining fashions, and Precious Memories (located in the lobby of the Dreamsong Theater) honors the family and friends who helped Dolly achieve her dreams. When the area opens, the Dreamsong Theater will be host to a new show – Heidi Parton's Kin & Friends – written by Dolly Parton and her niece Heidi Parton, who headlines the music-filled performance.

The I Will Always Love You Music Festival utilizes every performance venue in the park, a trend that will continue with all of the park’s seasonal festivals. While the centerpiece of the new festival is the music, there are plenty of limited-time food offerings only available during the festival. Most of these are as sweet as Dolly, and in her favorite color – pink.

There’s also a line of souvenirs themed to the festival and the hit song that inspired it.

I also discovered a new-to-me collection of items themed to Dolly Parton’s favorite song she’s ever written – “Coat of Many Colors.” It includes hats, mini-guitars, a blanket, stocking, dolls, and…

… a teddy bear made of the same kind of rags that Dolly’s mother stitched together to make the coat that gave birth to the song and picture book.

I always love my visits to Dollywood, and the I Will Always Love You Festival is perfect for Dolly Parton’s biggest fans. With 23 extra days of operation this year, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best years to visit Dollywood.

This festival ends April 14th, and fan-favorite festivals will keep you wishing and dreaming you could return more times this season. These include:

April 19-June 9: Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health

June 15-Aug. 11: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City

Sept. 9-Oct. 28: Dollywood's Harvest Festival presented by Humana

Nov. 1- Jan. 5: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana

If you live close enough to keep returning throughout the season, you may want to consider becoming a passholder. Dollywood is currently running a promotion with the purchase of Gold and Silver Passes – a Bring-A-Friend Free ticket – alongside the standard benefits that come with each pass. Season pass prices are set to increase on March 27th, so don’t wait too long if you’re considering becoming a passholder. Visit Dollywood.com to learn more.