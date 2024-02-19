Dollywood’s 2024 Season Kicks Off March 9th with New Experiences and Improvements

In just 19 days, Dollywood will once again open up its gates for the beginning of the 2024 season. This year, a number of changes, both big and small, will improve the guest experience at the wonderful Pigeon Forge theme park.

What’s Happening:

When Dollywood returns from its short winter’s nap on March 9th, there will be lots of new experiences to attract first-time visitors and bring returning guests back.

In an effort to make all guest’s experience smoother, a new ticketing system at the front gate will create a more efficient process when entering the park.

Three new shows will be performing at the park as part of the return of the “I Will Always Love You Music Festival,” which returns for its second season. Those shows are: A Trio Tribute Show, inspired by Dolly’s memorable collaborations with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. A new show about Dolly Parton’s life, told through her songs, that will be performed in the Celebrity Theater. A Dolly Parton Sing-Along show that invites guests to join in the musical fun.

The popular Dollywood rollercoaster Lightning Rod will look a little different than before when it opens in mid-March, as its magnetic launch system is being replaced with a high-speed chain lift

Finally, the all-new Dolly Parton Experience will open in May, just in time for the busy summer season. Three-times larger than the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, the new experience also brings Dolly’s timeless story into the 21st century with state-of-the-art interactive elements. The experience will be broken up into three themes: Songteller – A digital experience about Dolly Parton’s most personal songs and the stories that inspired them. Behind the Seams – A look into the fabulous, rhinestoned costumes that have defined every era of Dolly Parton’s life and career. Precious Memories – A more personal look into Dolly’s family life.

For a complete look at what’s new at Dollywood Parks and Resorts in 2024, click here