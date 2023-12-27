Celebrate Different Festivals And More Throughout Dollywood’s 2024 Season

As the 2023 season at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee comes to a close, we already have a lineup of fun festivals and events coming to the landmark park in the Smoky Mountains for their 2024 season.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood is set to end its 2023 season on January 6th, 2024, closing their gates for a number of weeks before reopening for the 2024 season in March.

The park has already shared their lineup of events for the upcoming season, kicking off with the return of the I Will Always Love You Music Festival when the park opens their gates on March 9th, 2024.

A special preview day for Season Passholders will take place in advance of this on March 8th, 2024.

This guest-favorite event brings new entertainment elements every Dolly fan will love. Guests can experience an updated version of the guest-favorite Paradise Road; a new show called Trio to celebrate the album of the same name which featured Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt; as well as an interactive singalong show that features some of Dolly’s biggest hits. The I Will Always Love You Music Festival kicks off the season with a festive event commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs. The Festival concludes on April 14th.

Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival starts on April 19th and runs through June 9th, allowing park guests to experience the splendor of springtime in the Smokies. Blooming to life in spectacular color, Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival celebrates the beautiful blossoms and fresh flavors of the season with larger-than-life Mosaicultures, unique foods, and a whimsical aerial show! Guests can also capture picture-perfect moments under the park's signature Umbrella Sky and hear inspiring sounds of springtime as live music fills the air.

From June 15th – August 11th, 2024 guests at Dollywood can experience the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, where Summer's best moments come alive in the Smokies. Surprises await around every sun-kissed corner, including refreshing ways to play, inspiring bursts of summer color and returning family-favorite shows. As the sun starts to set, ride into the night on Big Bear Mountain, join a high-energy dance party beneath the Wildwood Grove tree and watch hundreds of drones dance across the night sky during the dazzling Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show. Family-favorite Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show is back to dazzle dreamers of all ages! Experience summer's best moments as hundreds of drones dance across the night sky, telling a unique Dollywood story through 3D animations and a symphony of light.

After the Summer ends, it’s time for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival from September 9th through October 28th, 2024. Experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides like Big Bear Mountain fill the air with adventure. After sundown, award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health illuminates the evening sky with the whimsical warming glow of over 12,000 pumpkins, including the enchanting Hoot Owl Hollow.

The award winning event, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana returns from November 1st, 2024 – January 5th, 2025.

Elsewhere at Dollywood, guests can enjoy the thrills and spills of their water park, Dollywood’s Splash Country, which will operate for the 2024 season on select dates from May 11th through September 15th, 2024

Voted a Top 10 Outdoor Waterpark by USA Today Readers, Dollywood's Splash Country is the perfect summer retreat for the whole family, allowing them to explore towering slides, sparkling pools, and family-friendly splash zones all tucked into the shaded beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Dolly Parton Experience is expected to open next May in Dollywood Park, just in time for the busy summer season. Three-times larger than the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, the new experience also brings Dolly's timeless story into the 21st century with state-of-the-art interactive elements. The experience will be broken up into three themes: Songteller – A digital experience about Dolly Parton's most personal songs and the stories that inspired them. Behind the Seams – A look into the fabulous, rhinestoned costumes that have defined every era of Dolly Parton's life and career. Precious Memories – A more personal look into Dolly's family life. For more information about what's new at Dollywood in 2024, including the new Dollywood Heartsong Lodge, be sure to check out our post here.

