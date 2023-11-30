Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort Announces 2024 Winter Music Series

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will, once again, host their Winter Music Series throughout January and February.

What’s Happening:

  • The DreamMore Resort and Spa at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN will host the 2024 Winter Music Series on January and February weekends.
  • This ticketed event will be open to resort and non-resort guests looking to take into some wonderful live music within the Great Smoky Mountains.
  • The artists and dates include:
    • January 12th & 13th – Baillie & the Boys
    • January 19th & 20th – TG Sheppard
    • January 26th & 27th – Ronnie McDowell
    • February 2nd & 3rd – Aaron Tippin
    • February 9th & 10th – Bryan White
    • February 16th & 17th – T. Graham Brown
    • February 23rd & 24th – Linda Davis
  • Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Dollywood season passholders and guests of Dollywood’s two resorts, $5 for season passholders staying at a resort. Room & ticket packages are also available.
  • For more information, head to Dollywood’s Winter Music Series website.
