Reservations Now Open for Early Sneak Preview Stays at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Originally scheduled to begin offering stays on November 3rd, Dollywood’s brand-new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is now accepting reservations for stays as soon as October 16th.

What’s Happening:

Through their social accounts, Dollywood announced yesterday that reservations for their second on-site resort, the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, are now available for stays as soon as October 16th.

Reservations were previously only open for stays beginning November 3rd, meaning that the new resort is getting ready to open ahead of schedule.

Guests looking to stay during this preview period can purchase the HeartSong Sneak Preview Days Package, which includes a single 1-Day Dollywood Admission Ticket + ONE Harvest Festival Tasting Pass to use when visiting Dollywood between October 16th-30th, 2023.

This package must be booked by October 29th, 2023 at Dollywood.com

Additional Dollywood tickets and Harvest Festival Tasting Passes can be added to your reservation.

Dollywood also shared a plethora of new images from HeartSong Lodge & Resort on their Instagram

Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be a five-story resort that features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. This reimagined Smoky Mountain lodge will feature four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium, epic indoor and outdoor pools that will provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, communal fire pit and screened-in porch. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests.

The breathtaking arrival experience includes the porte-cochère, which invites you into the amazing 4,000 sq. ft. four-story atrium lobby where a warm stone fireplace and lantern-inspired windows create an inviting atmosphere encouraging families to spend time together.

Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature lovely touches that are inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, inviting guests of all ages to gather for meaningful connections. Many of the resort’s spacious rooms include balconies, which provide a “place among the leaves” for families to escape everyday stresses while reconnecting.