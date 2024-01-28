Universal Studios Hollywood to Update Long-Running Earthquake Attraction for Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary

The Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, and one of its long-running attractions will be receiving an update to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

In 1964, Universal Studios Hollywood first rolled out its fleet of Glamor Trams, inviting tourists to “see film rushes of current productions, both feature and television, being made at Universal City.”

This year, the beloved attraction celebrates its 60th anniversary, and plans are in the works to celebrate in a big way.

One of the Studio Tour’s longest running elements – Earthquake – is set to receive an update featuring updated and contemporary technology and aesthetics.

First opening in 1989, the Earthquake portion of the Studio Tour has had guests clinging for their lives with its fabricated but eerily realistic 8.3 magnitude quake ever since – even as more modern attractions have come and gone surrounding it.

It even inspired its own dedicated attraction at Universal Studios Florida, which was remodeled into Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride…Starring You!

Universal Studios Hollywood has promised that more details regarding their plans for the 60th anniversary in spring and summer will be shared soon.