SeaWorld San Antonio Hosting Solar Eclipse Party on Saturday, October 14th

With a solar eclipse set to cover the night sky on Saturday, October 14th, SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating all day long with a variety of special experiences.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for an unforgettable celestial experience that will leave you in awe! The fun kicks off at 10:30 AM, so arrive early to ensure you're a part of this incredible moment.

Be one of the first 5000 guests to arrive and receive a pair of specially designed Eclipse Glasses. These glasses will allow you to witness the solar eclipse in all its breathtaking glory without compromising your eye safety.

At night, a designated party zone with a live DJ will keep the energy high throughout the event. Get ready to dance, celebrate, and share the excitement with fellow attendees. The party culminates in a countdown to the full annularity – an experience you won't want to miss!

Are you a fan of spine-tingling adventures? For those seeking a different kind of thrill, lights-on walk-throughs of two hauntingly captivating Howl-O-Scream houses will be offered. It's a unique opportunity to explore the eerie and mysterious in a whole new light.

Imagine the thrill of riding our world-class coasters against the backdrop of the eclipse! Experience the exhilaration of our rides like never before as the skies above transform into a stunning display of cosmic beauty.

Indulge in themed snacks and drinks that add a cosmic twist to your taste buds, or pick up exclusive merchandise to commemorate this extraordinary event at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Whether you're a space enthusiast, a thrill-seeker, or someone who simply loves a great party, this event is tailor-made for you.