Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest Coming to Sesame Place San Diego Weekends Beginning January 13th

Sesame Place San Diego will celebrate everyone’s favorite furry friends with the all-new Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest, running weekends from January 13th-March 17th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

During each week of Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest, a different furry friend will host a family-friendly weekend filled with unique and exciting activities that you won't want to miss.

Celebrate everyone's favorite red monster during Elmo’s Rockin' Birthday Bash, embark on a swashbuckling adventure like no other at Captain Cookie's Pirate Weekend, treat your little ones to a fun day during the My Fuzzy Valentine's Celebration, have a magical time at Abby's Magic Weekend, and wish Ernie a Happy Birthday during Ernie's Birthday Bash Weekend.

Here are the different planned weekend themes: Captain Cookie's Pirate Weekend – January 13th & 14th Abby's Magic Weekend – January 20th & 21st Ernie's Birthday Bash Weekend – January 27th & 28th Elmo’s Rockin’ Birthday Weekend – February 3rd & 4th My Fuzzy Valentine Weekend – February 10th & 11th Super Grover's Everyday Heroes Weekend – February 17th & 18th Tango’s Fur-ever Friends Weekend – February 24th & 25th Oscar’s Trash-tastic Weekend – March 2nd & 3rd Big Bird Pajama Party Weekend – March 9th & 10th

Season Passholders who visit four times between January 13th and March 10th will earn an invitation to a Season Pass Member exclusive party on Saturday, March 16th, with the Park President, where a variety of surprises await, including a limited-edition prize – Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest Collector’s Pin.

This Season Pass Member exclusive event will feature a meet & greet with Park President Jim Lake, up-close view of a Sesame Street Party Parade float, sweet treats, and more!

Be sure to collect a voucher from a park kiosk each time you visit, and then turn-in all four vouchers at Guest Services for your invitation.