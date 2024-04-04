Enter for the Chance to Win Tickets to Discovery Cove Orlando With All Entry Proceeds Benefiting Give Kids The World

There's a special raffle going on where a lucky winner will receive tickets to Discovery Cove Orlando. Not only is this an amazing prize, but all entries purchased will benefit Give Kids the World. You have until April 15 to purchase your entries.

What's Happening:

Discovery Cove Orlando is giving you the chance to win an incredible experience.

Swim with dolphins, snorkel with thousands of fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on pristine beaches.

Enjoy limitless snacks and drinks (including beer and wine), in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere.

Admission Includes:

4 Signature Dolphin Swim admissions

Full access to Discovery Cove’s world-class experiences: The Grand Reef, Serenity Bay, Wind-Away River, Explorer’s Aviary and more.

1 VIP Cabana

4 Premium Drink packages

Unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando for up to 14 days surrounding your visit.

Entries:

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 1 Entry $10.00

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 3 Entries $30.00

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 5 Entries $50.00

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 10 Entries $100.00

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 25 Entries $250.00

4 Admissions to Discovery Cove – 50 Entries $500.00

Give Kids the World:

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator’s highest rating 17 years in a row, Give Kids The World's mission is to provide cost-free, magical dream vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.