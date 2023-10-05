LEGOLAND California Announces Closure of Fairy Tale Brook Boat Ride on October 31st

LEGOLAND California Resort has announced that the charming Fairy Tale Brook boat ride will be permanently closing on October 31st.
What’s Happening:
- After many magical boat rides floating through your favorite stories, Fairy Tale Brook will close at the end of October to make way for “future awesomeness.”
- Interestingly, in the tweet announcing this closure, LEGOLAND California did state that “the story ends… (for now!)” – perhaps teasing a similar experience to come in the future.
- Fairy Tale Brook opened with LEGOLAND California on March 20th, 1999 and sailed through many different classic fairy tales, brought to life as LEGO brick characters.
- A similar installation of Fairy Tale Brook will still be open, at least for now, at LEGOLAND Windsor in England.
- This isn’t the only closure at LEGOLAND California this year, as the Safari Trek attraction closed at the end of September, also to make way for “future awesomeness.”
- Interestingly, both attractions are located relatively close to each other in the Explorer Island section of the park. Perhaps whatever replaces them both will make use of a larger footprint, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.