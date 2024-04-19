Construction Update: “Fast & Furious” Coaster Begins Vertical Construction at Universal Studios Hollywood

It’s been two months since we last examined the progress being made on the Fast & Furious roller coaster being built at Universal Studios Hollywood. It feels like we’re living life a quarter-mile at a time while we wait, but today we’ve got a new look at the progress. Are you ready, family?

The coaster is making use of land between the Upper and Lower Lot of the theme park. At the moment, one of the best places to see construction is from the escalator to the lower lot looking behind The Simpsons Ride.

A lot of dirt is being moved to make room for the coaster.

Vertical construction has finally begun. This appears to be a support column for the elevated track, as seen from the Minions Land section of the Upper Lot.

In the distance, you can see the Studio Tour tram driving path as well as Super Nintendo Land in the distance.

The Fast & Furious Coaster promises to be a thrilling experience when completed, not only for the adrenaline rush it aims to deliver but also for the dizzying views from its sloped terrain.

While Universal Studios Hollywood has yet to announce an opening date for the Fast & Furious Coaster, we want you to know that we're in this together. As soon as the news breaks, we'll be the first to share it with you. So, stay tuned and be part of the excitement!