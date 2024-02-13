New Offerings at Universal CityWalk Hollywood Include Special Valentine’s Day Food, Universal Monsters Tribute Store, and More

Universal CityWalk in Universal Studios Hollywood will be celebrating all things Valentine’s Day with some special offerings throughout the month of February.

What’s Available:

An extra sweet treat is in store at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with The Sweetheart Milkshake, a limited time specialty milkshake that is available now through February 21st, 2024. The Sweetheart, which is ideal for sharing and is deliciously crafted with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, buttercream frosting, festive sprinkles, whipped topping, chocolate-covered strawberry and topped with sweetheart candies.

Enjoy dinner at any one of Universal CityWalk's top-tier restaurants and catch the latest blockbuster at the Universal Cinema featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres. Now through summer, guests can receive 10% off their dinner at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with the purchase of a same-day Universal Cinema movie ticket.

Now through February 14th, guests can purchase a variety of delectable treats in honor of Valentine's Day at Voodoo Doughnuts, including the Conversation Hearts, Valentine's Sprinkle Cake, Box of Love and Chocolate Sweetheart doughnuts.

From March 14th–17th, Voodoo will celebrate the luck of the Irish with a specialty St. Patrick’s Day doughnut.

Opening later this month, the Universal Monsters Tribute Store at Production Central is the place to shop for everyone celebrating horror all year long. Each section of the store features an iconic classic Universal Monster, including The Mummy, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula and Wolf Man, with unique apparel, accessories, glassware and collectibles.

Let's get happy with Happy Hour at NBC Sports Grill weekdays from 2 – 5 p.m. From a night out with friends and family to date night, the eclectic menu includes select draft beer, wine, cocktails and hearty burgers such as the NBC Classic, BBQ Burger and Jalapeno Burger. The Happy Hour menu offers a variety of shareable snacks, including Fried Pickles, Chips and Queso, Loaded Fries or Tots, Pretzel Bites and Chicken Tenders.