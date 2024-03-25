Final List of Performers Revealed for SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the final lineup of artists set to ignite the stage at Bayside Stadium for the highly acclaimed Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series.

What’s Happening:

This dynamic musical extravaganza, included in park admission, will take place every Saturday and Sunday throughout the festival, offering guests an unforgettable blend of tantalizing flavors and sensational sounds.

As SeaWorld celebrates its 60 th Anniversary, this year’s lineup was sure to be one to remember. Guests can expect to move and groove to the infectious rhythms of an eclectic lineup featuring an array of musical genres, as SeaWorld Orlando presents the ultimate concert experience. From Rock to Country, Latin to Hip Hop, R&B to nostalgic 90s throwbacks, there's something for every music enthusiast.

Artists just added to the concert lineup include: Owl City (Sunday, April 7th) Tiffany & Sheena Easton (Saturday, May 18th) Fuel (Sunday, May 19th) Gavin DeGraw (Saturday, April 20th) Jason Derulo (Sunday, April 21st) Little River Band (Sunday, May 5th) Baha Men (Saturday, May 11th) All-4-One (Sunday, May 12th)

These new additions will join the lineup of already announced and highly anticipated performers below: Chris Lane (Saturday, April 27th) Ludacris (Sunday, April 28th) Natalie Grant (Saturday, March 30th) Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (Sunday, March 31st) Grupo Niche (Saturday, April 6th) Hoobastank (Saturday, April 13th) Chris Janson (Sunday, April 14th) Relient K (Saturday, May 4th)

For those seeking the ultimate concert experience, Reserved Seating is available for purchase, offering the best seats in the house. Secure your spot now at SeaWorld.com

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival continues on select dates through May 19th.