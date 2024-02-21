Hiland Dairy Launches New Ice Cream Flavor Inspired by Fire in the Hole at Silver Dollar City

Excitement for the all-new Fire In The Hole at Silver Dollar City has reached a new peak, with the announcement of a Fire in the Hole ice cream flavor from Hiland Dairy.

What’s Happening:

Fire in the Hole ice cream is a delectable creation that pays homage to the rich history of the Ozarks. This thrilling new treat features creamy marshmallow-flavored ice cream, luxurious chocolate ribbons, and crunchy graham cracker pieces reminiscent of a classic s’more.

Inspired by the legendary night when Baldknobbers lit up the mining town of Marmaros, Fire in the Hole ice cream captures the essence of that historical event. Just as the roller coaster puts riders in the shoes of the heroic townsfolk battling the blaze, this indulgent ice cream takes taste buds on a journey through time. It blends nostalgia with irresistible flavors, celebrating the spirit of the Ozarks.

The partnership between Hiland Dairy and Silver Dollar City has created three memorable ice cream flavors.

Hiland’s Fire in the Hole ice cream is set to debut at retailers in April, with exclusive tastings at Hannah’s Ice Cream Shop in the theme park on opening day, March 9th.

Opening in the spring of 2024, the custom-designed Fire in the Hole makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. The coaster will be located at Silver Dollar City’s Fire District and will be the anchor attraction.

Learn more about the return of the legendary Fire in the Hole here

What They’re Saying:

Sarah Carey, marketing manager of Hiland Dairy: “We are thrilled to partner with Silver Dollar City to bring the magic of the Fire in the Hole roller coaster to our customers through our Fire in The Hole ice cream. Everyone loves the classic taste of s’mores, and this ice cream captures that flavor perfectly.”