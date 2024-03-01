Silver Dollar City Announces Grand Opening for Fire In The Hole

Throw on your fire fighting gear, ‘cause it’s time to celebrate the opening of Silver Dollar City’s newest attraction.
What’s Happening:
- The long awaited grand opening celebration has been announced for Silver Dollar City’s newest attraction, Fire In The Hole.
- This all-new version of the classic attraction (which closed last season), will open to guests later this month.
- The record-breaking, indoor family coaster will have ribbon cutting ceremony, a welcome from SDC Mayor Brad Thomas, and celebratory performances from The City’s resident firefighting band for the ride’s opening.
- The $30 million attraction is Silver Dollar City’s largest investment for a single attraction, with the coaster set inside a five-story building filled with 14 immersive scenes.
- Fire In The Hole’s opening ceremony will be held Saturday, March 30th at 9:45am.
- Silver Dollar City opens for its 2024 season on March 9th.
