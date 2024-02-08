First Epic Universe Merchandise Now Available at Universal Orlando and Online

Theme park fans are still buzzing about last week’s announcements regarding Universal Epic Universe and now they can also pick up the first merchandise based on the new park.
- This new Universal Epic Universe tee is currently available at the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- Each shirt bares the simple design of the Epic Universe logo on a blue backdrop.
- They are also each adorned with a sticker that says “Due to the unique printing process, no two shirts are exactly alike. Garments may vary.”
- The new shirt can be found right next to the registers in the UOAP Lounge.
- The 100% cotton shirt is also available for purchase online at shop.universalorlando.com.
- There, the shirt can be purchased in both adult ($27) and youth sizes ($25).
More on Epic Universe:
- In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.
- This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.
- Universal Orlando revealed more details about Celestial Park – the heart of Universal Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park.
- With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Universal says that Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.”
- In this imaginative world, guests will wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters while being surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.
- Celestial Park will be the gateway to explore the four additional worlds of Epic Universe:
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD
- How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk
- Dark Universe
