Five (or So) Things: Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida

Hello and welcome to “Five (or so) Things” — a recurring article type where I’ll take a deep dive into an attraction, share some ideas on fun things to do, or maybe provide a sneak peek at something new or upcoming. Today, we head to the far off land of LEGOLAND Florida and take a look at one of the best Halloween events in Central Florida for families: Brick-or-Treat. I’ve been lucky enough to visit this fun park many times throughout the years, but I have to say Brick-or-Treat is my favorite. Between fun characters, great food, and some of the best theme park entertainment anywhere, LEGOLAND Florida takes it to the next level. Now, my job is to convey, in five (or so) items, why you need to get on your flying broom, vacuum cleaner, or car and get out to LEGOLAND in the next few weekends.

LEGOLAND Florida

This was an easy one to start with. Brick-or-Treat is an amazing event, but when it comes down to it, the park itself is just pure fun. It is hard to think of something that has been a part of everyone’s lives like LEGO has — and then you build a whole theme park around it with some great attractions and play areas you just can’t go wrong with a day or two out there.

MINILAND USA

Where else can you see Florida, California, Las Vegas, and New York all in one day? MINILAND USA just got almost completely rebuilt, so all of those 32 million LEGO bricks are looking bright and shiny. As if that wasn’t enough to keep you busy, for the spooky season, some of the Master Builders have gone in and added ghouls, goblins, and a bunch of trick-or-treaters to the area to give it that Halloween touch and keep you looking high and low for some seasonal fun.

Food

LEGOLAND Florida has always been known for their Apple Fries, but there is so much more than just those for Brick-or-Treat! My favorite was the Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, featuring a fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimento cheese spread on a potato bun. On hand was Chef Jose Aleman to provide us a tour of all these terrifyingly tasty treats.

Trick-or-Treating

One of the worst parts of growing up has to be the inability to go trick or treating each Halloween. Well, maybe that isn’t the worst but it is up there. At Brick-or-Treat, that isn’t a worry anymore! Ghouls and ghosts of any age can take part in the fun as trick-or-treat stations open from 2pm – 7pm on event days to help provide that sugar rush to get you through the evening!

Frighteningly Fun Entertainment

I have said for years LEGOLAND Florida has some of the best entertainment in any theme park — and Brick-or-Treat just reinforced that statement! As soon as you enter the park after dusk you enjoy the Jammin’ Jacks ready to rock out to some of the Halloween classics but as you go throughout the park there are Zombie Cheerleaders, minifig eating plants, and a Great Monster Chase 4D film! It is hard to fit in all the fun shows in just one day but here are two of my favorites.

Characters

Be it Wolf Guy and Squarefoot or some of the witches along Wicked Sweet Way, one problem that is never found at LEGOLAND Florida is a lack of meet and greets!

A New Take on an Old Favorite

Bubble Wands are nothing new to theme park goers, but now we have an Interactive Bubble Camera! This new take on an old favorite really changed how I walked around the park. At its core, it is a bubble wand and if that is all you want it to be you just flip the switch one way and poof all the bubbles you want (until you run out of juice. But, if you want to have some real fun, you flip the switch on the back and it becomes interactive! When you walk upon other guests with the camera and they have it on the interactive setting, it is almost like a duel. If you are able to “snap a picture” of their camera before they do yours, it triggers music and bubbles! Now, this might seem like a strange thing, but I can tell you that, as a Laser Tag kid, this brought back so many memories and I loved watching the camera trigger on someone else and the look on their face as they tried to track down who did it.

Of course you would think that is it… Au contraire! When the 4D theater transforms to the Mad Scientist’s Laboratory for a special meet and greet with some of the monster friends, they have added special targets where if you are able to trigger them parts of the laboratory come to life. It isn’t very often a new piece of merchandise comes out that I see changing the theme park going experience, but this is a big step for LEGOLAND Florida and I can’t wait to see what they do with it next!

FIREWORKS!

Spellbound: A Monster Party to Last Foreverrr! Is the newest addition to Brick-or-Treat and the perfect way to cap off a great day with excellent fireworks over Pirates Cove.

Well, there you have it: 5 (or so) Things about the fun that is LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick-or-Treat… oh man I didn’t even talk about the Disco Dragon Coaster or V.I.M.(Very Important Monster) Dance Party! This event runs on select days now through October 29th so start making plans now cause this event is AWESOME! Click HERE for dates and full details!