Free Halloween Event Taking Place at Sunset Walk

If you are looking for some last-minute Halloween plans in the Central Florida area, Sunset Walk has you covered. There is even a costume contest with a cash prize for first, second, and third place.

What’s Happening:

Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Costume Contest at the Promenade Plaza Stage from 5 to 10 PM.

Must be 18 or older to enter. Free admission and registration for all 18 and over participants, and free admission for all spectators.

Top 25 Best Costume judging selections from 8 to 9 PM throughout the Promenade.

Contest eliminations & finals selected by audience applause begin at 9:30 PM at the Promenade Plaza Stage.

Live music featuring SWITCH, DJ Dead Ringer, street performers, plus over 30 restaurants, shops, and experiences.

Cash Prizes: