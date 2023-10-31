Free Halloween Event Taking Place at Sunset Walk

If you are looking for some last-minute Halloween plans in the Central Florida area, Sunset Walk has you covered. There is even a costume contest with a cash prize for first, second, and third place.
What’s Happening:
- Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Costume Contest at the Promenade Plaza Stage from 5 to 10 PM.
- Must be 18 or older to enter. Free admission and registration for all 18 and over participants, and free admission for all spectators.
- Top 25 Best Costume judging selections from 8 to 9 PM throughout the Promenade.
- Contest eliminations & finals selected by audience applause begin at 9:30 PM at the Promenade Plaza Stage.
- Live music featuring SWITCH, DJ Dead Ringer, street performers, plus over 30 restaurants, shops, and experiences.
Cash Prizes:
- 1st Place: $600
- 2nd Place: $400
- 3rd Place: $200
- Runner-up prizes include: Margaritaville Resort Orlando stay and Promenade venue gift certificates.