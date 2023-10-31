Free Halloween Event Taking Place at Sunset Walk

by |
Tags: ,

If you are looking for some last-minute Halloween plans in the Central Florida area, Sunset Walk has you covered. There is even a costume contest with a cash prize for first, second, and third place.

What’s Happening:

  • Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Costume Contest at the Promenade Plaza Stage from 5 to 10 PM.
  • Must be 18 or older to enter. Free admission and registration for all 18 and over participants, and free admission for all spectators.
  • Top 25 Best Costume judging selections from 8 to 9 PM throughout the Promenade.
  • Contest eliminations & finals selected by audience applause begin at 9:30 PM at the Promenade Plaza Stage.
  • Live music featuring SWITCH, DJ Dead Ringer, street performers, plus over 30 restaurants, shops, and experiences.

Cash Prizes:

  • 1st Place: $600
  • 2nd Place: $400
  • 3rd Place: $200
  • Runner-up prizes include: Margaritaville Resort Orlando stay and Promenade venue gift certificates.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy