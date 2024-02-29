Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces Exclusive “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Merchandise

Shopping at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood just got a little more adventurous, with all-new, exclusive merchandise inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse.

What’s Happening:

  • One of the hottest new preschool brands, DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, is bringing the sprinkle party to La La Land with a-meowzing, exclusive merchandise available now at the Cartooniversal store on Universal CityWalk Hollywood and at the Animation Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning March 5th.

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse toys and products bring the imaginative dollhouse world to life with music, surprises, and more for kids to create their own adventure at home.
  • Fans can shop an exciting assortment that includes Spin Master’s award-winning Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse and deluxe room sets, alongside all-new, exclusive cat ear headbands, plush, apparel, accessories and more that are only available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk.

Exclusive items include:

  • Apparel: An adorable collection of tops, hoodies, sweatpants, skirts and dresses adorned with paw-some “Gabby’s Dollhouse” prints.        
  • Cat Ear Headbands: A trio of eye-catching, playful headbands that lets kids transform into their favorite “Gabby’s Dollhouse” characters – Pandy, MerCat and Kitty Fairy.    
  • Accessories: Fluffy plush Cakey backpack and fun statement crew socks to make any outfit more purrfect.  

