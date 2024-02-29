Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces Exclusive “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Merchandise

Shopping at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood just got a little more adventurous, with all-new, exclusive merchandise inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse.

What’s Happening:

One of the hottest new preschool brands, DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, is bringing the sprinkle party to La La Land with a-meowzing, exclusive merchandise available now at the Cartooniversal store on Universal CityWalk Hollywood and at the Animation Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning March 5th.

toys and products bring the imaginative dollhouse world to life with music, surprises, and more for kids to create their own adventure at home. Fans can shop an exciting assortment that includes Spin Master’s award-winning Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse and deluxe room sets, alongside all-new, exclusive cat ear headbands, plush, apparel, accessories and more that are only available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk.

Exclusive items include: