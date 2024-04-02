Gatorland Offers Spring Savings On Award-Winning Zip-Line Attraction

Guests visiting Gatorland in Central Florida can enjoy special savings on one of their most thrilling and highest rated experiences this Spring.

What’s Happening:

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is offering visitors a special Spring Sale on its popular, award-winning Screamin’ Gator Zipline for $49.99 plus tax for adults and kids, which is $20 off the regular price of $69.99 plus tax. This offer is valid for reservations online or at admissions, now through May 31, 2024, and includes a full day of Gatorland’s animals, shows, rides, exhibits, educational programs and fun for the whole family.

The Screamin’ Gator Zipline experience has been voted “Best Zipline in the USA” by AOL Travel and “Best Zipline or Ropes Courses in Orlando” by Orlando Weekly readers every year since 2019.

The thrilling adventure launches from heights of up to 65 feet, soars across five intense ziplines ranging from 230 feet to more than 500 feet and carefully crosses a swinging bridge over the park’s main walkway. Guests fly over more than 130 giant alligators and crocodiles at speeds of 30 miles per hour.

Gatorland combines Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits, and entertainment. Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the park is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. Today the iconic park provides affordably priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, popular capybara encounter, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a-kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Popular adventure experiences inside the park include the Screamin’ Gator Zipline, Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, and the brand-new Croc Rock Three-In-One Adventure.

The 110-acre award winning theme park has been voted by Orlando Weekly readers the Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park every year for the past 8 years since 2016, Best Wildlife Preserve 2023 by Orlando Style Magazine, and Best Hidden Gem 2023 by Watermark Magazine.