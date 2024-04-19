Gatorland Announces New Sweet Shop

Gatorland has opened a brand new sweets shop in celebration of the park’s 75th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- A new $1.8 million confectionary is opening late this summer at the “alligator capital of the world.”
- Sweet Tooth’s Sweet Shop is designed by Anthony Lepore Architect and will be a brand new 1700 sqft. location for the park.
- The spot will include hand-scooped ice cream, homemade fudge, speciality candies, and more.
- Located in the heart of the park, it will be a delicious new addition to the park.
What They’re Saying:
- Gatorland President & CEO Mark McHugh: “This shop has been three years in planning as we traveled back through our 75-year history to recreate those special memories of family vacations through the country. I’m especially excited to see children with wide eyes as they explore our delicious selection of ice creams and candies.”