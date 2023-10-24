Give Kids The World Village Sets Holiday Fundraising Festivities to Help Make Wishes Possible

A Holiday Soiree, Holiday VIP Tours and Holiday Dessert Parties highlight a season-long series of fundraising experiences that will make wishes possible while giving the public a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Members of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), the voice of the PEO industry, funded the installation of more than 1.6 million lights to illuminate the Village throughout the holiday season in addition to other Village enhancement projects.

Festivities kick off on Saturday, November 11, with an elegant evening of fundraising and friendmaking at Give Kids The World’s 2023 Holiday Soiree .

. A mini-Gala with a holiday twist, the event will feature a plated dinner, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions, followed by a festive party on the Village’s Avenue of Angels.

Amidst glittering lights and dazzling décor, guests can dance to a DJ, indulge in delectable desserts and explore the iconic Castle of Miracles: home to the gold stars of every wish child who has visited, with more than 180,000 stars adorning the ceiling.

Individual tickets and VIP packages are available for this limited-space opportunity. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gktw.org/soiree23

Taking place on select nights in November and December beginning on November 17, Give Kids The World's new Holiday VIP Tours enable guests to experience Give Kids The World Village all decked out for the holidays.

enable guests to experience Give Kids The World Village all decked out for the holidays. Groups can enjoy escorted access to select venues on the Avenue of Angels; view a dazzling tree trail; explore holiday vignettes from Give Kids The World partners; and take festive photos with fun props and backdrops.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gktw.org/holidays/

In addition, Give Kids The World’s Holiday Dessert Parties help guests take their seasonal celebrations to the next level.

help guests take their seasonal celebrations to the next level. Groups of up to 30 guests can enjoy a festive gathering in one of the balconies on Towne Hall, offering stunning panoramic views of the Avenue of Angels bedecked with millions of glittering lights.

Perfect for office parties, friends and family events, marriage proposals and other special occasions, each party includes an assortment of delicious holiday treats and sparkling beverages, along with a private tour of The Avenue. Dessert Parties can be booked for $60 per person by contacting [email protected].

NAPEO’s generosity is helping to make all of these opportunities possible. As part of its NAPEO Gives Back program, NAPEO, its members and staff selected Give Kids The World as its charity of choice in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference.

So far, more than $300,000 has been raised through a silent auction and online donations to fund holiday lighting and other Village projects aimed at enhancing the experience families enjoy during their wish trips.

Proceeds from all holiday activities will help Give Kids The World Village create happiness, renew optimism, and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of wish families during life-changing week-long wish vacations.

Every family is treated to an all-inclusive, customized experience including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and more.

Located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL, the Village is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator’s highest rating 17 years in a row.

