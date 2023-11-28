Giving Tuesday: Donations Doubled for Give Kids the World

Today, November 28, is Giving Tuesday and if you are looking for a wonderful organization to donate to, Give Kids the World might be just that. This is the perfect time, as donations that are given today will be doubled.
What’s Happening:
- Giving Tuesday is the single most important day of fundraising for Give Kids The World and the 9,000 incredible children and families that visit them each year.
- Every single donation they receive, no matter how small, brings them one step closer to achieving the mission to create happiness and inspire hope for wish families from around the world.
- Your contribution will have a ripple effect, giving critically ill children and their families the strength, courage, and resilience to face whatever comes their way.
- Give now in any amount, and your donation will be doubled up to $55,000.
- Click here to donate.