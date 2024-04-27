Video: Ryan Gosling and David Leitch Attend “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” at Universal Studios Hollywood

Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch made an appearance during the first performance of “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” at Universal Studios Hollywood today.
- Announced last week, Universal Studios Hollywood, in collaboration with Universal Pictures and 87North, presents “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” inspired by Universal’s new 87North film The Fall Guy, as part of the theme park’s popular “WaterWorld” attraction, beginning Saturday, April 27 through Sunday, May 19, 2024.
- This all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry’s unsung heroes – the stunt performers.
- Using the existing “WaterWorld” set, the action packed “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” features dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertains guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Gosling and Leitch made an appearance for the first showing, interacting with the problematic “director” of the new live show. Before he knows what’s happening, Gosling becomes a part of the show.
- Watch the new show below:
About The Fall Guy:
- The Fall Guy, directed by former stuntman David Leitch, stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie goes missing. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Black Panther’s Winston Duke, Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The Fall Guy is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Guymon Casady and Ryan Gosling.
- The Fall Guy arrives in theaters on Friday, May 3.