Video: Ryan Gosling and David Leitch Attend “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” at Universal Studios Hollywood

Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch made an appearance during the first performance of “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” at Universal Studios Hollywood today.

Announced last week

This all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry’s unsung heroes – the stunt performers.

Using the existing “WaterWorld” set, the action packed “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” features dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertains guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Gosling and Leitch made an appearance for the first showing, interacting with the problematic “director” of the new live show. Before he knows what’s happening, Gosling becomes a part of the show.

Watch the new show below:

About The Fall Guy: