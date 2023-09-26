Terrifying Treats Inspired by “Stranger Things,” “Chucky” and “The Last of Us” Available at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to indulge in tempting horror-inspired cuisine inspired by the event with specialty items based on Stranger Things 4, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” The Last of Us and Dia de los Muertos.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Stranger Things can frequent several venues inspired by the hit series, including the Surfer Boy Pizza shop to enjoy such pizzas as the Try Before You Deny, plus Pineapple Buffalo Wings and a decadent Hellfire Pop dessert.

Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor serves refreshingly sweet treats, including Eleven's Waffle Sundae and the Upside Down World Milkshake.

The Stranger Things 4 theming continues at the new ‘80’s themed Stellar Bar, located adjacent to Jurassic World—The Ride, where guests are invited to step back in time and imbibe on totally awesome cocktails such as Surfer Boy, The Upside Down and Mind Flayer, and nosh on delicious bites, including Demogorgon Pizza, Hellfire Club Pretzel and Pizza Fries, to the tune of classic ‘80’s hits.

Chucky takes a stab at killer treats with such eclectic "Killer BBQ" menus items as Chucky's A Clucking Nightmare sandwich, Friends to the Burnt End sandwich, Chucky's Mac-Assacre and Cheese, Always Comeback Corndog, Like to be Hugged Salad, Child's Play Funnel Cake and a Knife Cooke emblazoned with Wanna Play?, along with a cotton candy lemonade called The Good Guy and the Wanna Play? Cocktail.

The Last of Us fans can click their way through such treats as the Cordyceps Corndog, served up at Mummy Eats, adjacent to Revenge of The Mummy—The Ride.

The celebration of Los Angeles’ diverse culture also comes to life during Halloween Horror Nights with a festive Dia de los Muertos food and beverage display staged within Universal Plaza. Guests can toast the living and celebrate the dead with multiple bar options, including the signature Dia de Los Muertos Bar, the Little Cocina bar and the Margarita bar, offering such Latin folklore inspired craft cocktails as Tlahuelpuchi Margarita, El Silbón Mule, La Lechuza and La Muerte served in colorful souvenir cups. Premium margaritas include Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita and Smokey Cauldron Margarita.

Themed Dia de los Muertos menu items include Carne Asada Nachos, Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce, Horchata Churro Bites, Pineapple Spears with Chamoy, Corn in a Cup and a sweet Chocolate Skull Cake.

The new themed Peacock Halloween Horror Bar takes over Laemmle Courtyard near the entrance to the theme park, serving up such tempting cocktails as Purge Punch, Peacocktail and Charles Lee Ray, in honor of “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count.”

Over at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen joins in on the terrifying festivities with a specially themed Halloween Horror Nights Patio Bar. A seasonal Foundry milkshake, the Grave Awakening Milkshake, served in a Halloween Horror Nights souvenir jar is available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room.

Voodoo Doughnut features seasonal favorites such as Frankenstein, Mummy, Jack-O-Lantern, the Halloween Sprinkle Cake and annual signature HHN 2023 doughnut.

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up ghoulish drinks, including Pumpkin Horror-Chata, Midnight Margarita and Spicy Tamarind Bloody Mary.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew raises the scare-factor with Rum Reaper Shot and The Haunted Huddle.

VIVO Italian Kitchen dishes up Frutti de Mare Pasta and Brain Bender Shot.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville savors the scary with a curated Late Nite Bites menu, Burrito Bowl, Tropical Inferno Burger, Melon Monster-ita and Tropical Boo-ze.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from now through Tuesday, October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Check out Mike’s photos and videos from this year’s event.