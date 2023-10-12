Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Lit Up in Pink in Support of Breast Cancer Research and Awareness

The Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando supports breast cancer awareness and is doing so with the PINKTOBER Campaign throughout October.

What’s Happening:

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando is supporting breast cancer awareness with PINKTOBER activations throughout October.

PINKTOBER Highlights:

The front of the hotel and its iconic guitar fountain are lit up in pink to support PINKTOBER.

Select guest rooms are ‘pinked out’ with pink sheets. The hotel will donate a portion of the room rate to charity every night these rooms are occupied during October. Guests may request to stay in a pink sheets room upon arrival.

Pink co-branded Gibson guitars are available for guests to borrow and jam out in their room.

Limited-edition PINKTOBER merchandise is on sale in the Rock Shop, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

Specialty pink drinks are available at the Beach Club, The Kitchen and Velvet Bar, with a portion of the cost donated to charity.

Why it Matters:

All Hard Rock Hotels and Cafes worldwide are supporting Hard Rock International’s 24th global PINKTOBER campaign to support those affected by breast cancer, from current patients and survivors to caretakers and loved ones.

Fundraising efforts support the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Limited-Edition PINKTOBER Pin & Merchandise:

In partnership with American Cancer Society, Hard Rock International and the Seminole Tribe of Florida are celebrating tribal member Nancy Frank’s 20th anniversary of breast cancer survival with a special, limited-edition pin designed by tribe member and Native American artist Victoria Billie Osceola.

100% of proceeds from the commemorative pin, available throughout October and Indigenous People’s Month in November, will go to American Cancer Society.

In addition, Hard Rock International is offering exclusive limited-edition merchandise in support of breast cancer awareness and research, including a PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt, hat, water bottle, and tote bag.

Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of proceeds will go to charities that help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The PINKTOBER commemorative pin and 2023 retail collection are now available in stores and online

What They’re Saying:

“As a testament to Hard Rock’s guiding mottos – “Love All, Serve All” and “Take Time To Be Kind” – we’re honored to partner with the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and the American Cancer Society. We celebrate the strength of Team Members, community members and guests rallying together to fight for a cure,” says Hard Rock Hotel Managing Director John Power.