Holiday Movies Will Be Shown on the Beach Saturday Nights Starting October 28th at Aquatica Orlando

At Aquatica Orlando, popular family holiday movies will be shown on the beach every Saturday night from October 28th through December 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- Aquatica Orlando welcomes the return of Beach Nights, the best way for families to keep the summer fun going into Fall.
- Every Saturday, beginning October 28th, guests can visit Aquatica for daytime fun, but stay once the sun sets for a movie night under the stars.
- Guests can brave the world’s tallest dueling waterslides on Riptide Race or enjoy whimsical fun in Walkabout Waters.
- When the sun goes down, guests can watch some of their favorite family-friendly holiday movies on the beach, and it’s all included with park admission.
- Guests are encouraged to bring a towel or take a seat in one of the many lounge chairs available and enjoy this special experience.
- Fresh popcorn, delicious food & snacks, hot chocolate, drinks and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase at Kura’s Beachside Panini and Motu’s Beach Bar.
Beach Nights Movie Lineup Includes:
- October 28th – Hocus Pocus
- November 4th – The Muppet Christmas Carol
- November 11th – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- November 18th – The Grinch (2018)
- November 25th – The Polar Express
- December 2nd – Elf
- December 9th – The Santa Clause
- December 16th – The Polar Express
- December 23rd – Elf
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com