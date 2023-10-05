HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND Kicks Off at LEGOLAND Florida Resort In Late November

Those in Central Florida are being invited to sleigh into the holiday season at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this year, and unwrap new merry memories at the park with HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND Presented By Hallmark Channel.

What’s Happening:

HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel is flying into LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Get wrapped up in the holiday spirit with seasonal shows, NEW cheerful characters, festive activities, and more yuletide fun, all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

Jump into the holly jolly mood with tree-rific shows and activities across the Resort. Get swept away into a winter FUN-derland during the high energy, frost-filled Festival of Flurries! Sing and dance to favorite tinsel tunes while you await a snowy surprise. Stir up more holiday magic and join LEGO Gingerbread to solve a delicious dilemma during The Very Merry Mix-up! In true holiday fashion, the voices of carolers can be heard throughout the park, and they are pine-ing for you to sing along too!

The holiday season is a time for friends and family, and LEGO Santa did not want to leave his behind! Meet-and-greet NEW yuletide friends LEGO Nutcracker, Snowman, and Reindeer Girl, and give them a warm welcome with lots of elf-ies! Spot them in your favorite shows and sprinkled throughout the Theme Park.

LEGO Santa loves to read letters while having his milk and cookies, so be sure to stop by the Holiday Village Postal Service to send in yours! He would hate to lose a letter, so he has his best elves helping guests make sure each one is sent directly to the North Pole. Rock around the GIANT 30-foot Christmas Tree made entirely of LEGO bricks! Jingle along to merry melodies and snow off your moves underneath the twinkling lights at the LEGO City Holiday Light Spectacular. Season’s greetings are even better with Season’s Eatings! Feed your holiday cravings with a spread of delicious seasonal treats for the whole family.

What better way to end the year than with the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, nightly Dec. 26 – 31. Ring in 2024 with a DJ dance party, signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise, and 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks show nightly at 8 pm.