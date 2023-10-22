Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Passholder Perks for Holidays at Universal

Universal Orlando has revealed the full line-up of Annual Passholder perks for this year’s Holidays at Universal, which kicks off on November 17th.

What’s Happening:

The holidays at Universal Orlando Resort bring with it the return of Grinchmas, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and much more.

The event kicks off on Friday, November 17th and runs daily through Sunday, December 31st.

These exclusive Passholder perks will have you feeling merry. Join the holiday celebration from the parks to the hotels to Universal CityWalk, with entertainment, food, and fun around every corner. $10 off Universal’s Holiday Tour: Don't miss this limited-time only walking tour including everything from Grinch meetings and a reserved show seating to tasty food and more. Passholders enjoy $10 off the regular price. 20% off The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast (Premier and Preferred only): Savor a Grinchy good morning feast with the mean, green one himself. Passholders enjoy 20% off the regular price on select dates. Lounge Hours Extension: The UOAP Lounge in Universal Islands of Adventure will open early and stay open late so you can relax and recharge a little longer. Stop by from park open to park close November 17th—December 31st, 2023. Special Holiday Parade Passholder Viewing Area: Passholders can take in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s on select dates from a special viewing area in front of Mel’s Drive-In at Universal Studios Florida.



Holiday UOAP Car Decal: Spruce up your ride with this festive new decal. Passholders can receive one (1) free UOAP Holiday Magnet, while supplies last. Pick-up locations: Universal Islands of Adventure – UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in during operating hours Universal Studios Florida – Five and Dime from park open to park close

Spruce up your ride with this festive new decal. Passholders can receive one (1) free UOAP Holiday Magnet, while supplies last. Pick-up locations: Passholder Holiday Merchandise Offer: Passholders who spend $125 (post-discount/pre-tax) in one (1) single transaction at select Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise locations will receive a $25.00 discount to be used toward one (1) future single purchase of at least $75.00 or more (pre-tax). Discounts will be available to use on future purchases beginning the day after the qualifying purchase through January 31st, 2024.

Passholders who spend $125 (post-discount/pre-tax) in one (1) single transaction at select Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise locations will receive a $25.00 discount to be used toward one (1) future single purchase of at least $75.00 or more (pre-tax). Discounts will be available to use on future purchases beginning the day after the qualifying purchase through January 31st, 2024. Exclusive Eats: Take mealtime up a notch with Passholder-only drink and food items across Universal Orlando Resort. Plus, enjoy exclusive dining locations like the upstairs patio at Confisco Grille. The full menu is available at UniversalOrlando.com

Take mealtime up a notch with Passholder-only drink and food items across Universal Orlando Resort. Plus, enjoy exclusive dining locations like the upstairs patio at Confisco Grille. The full menu is available at Holidays Food and Beverage Tent Discounts: Premier Passholders receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando owned and operated Holidays Food and Beverage Tents in Universal Studios Florida during normal operating hours.

Premier Passholders receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando owned and operated Holidays Food and Beverage Tents in Universal Studios Florida during normal operating hours. Early Access to Holiday Tribute Store: Passholders will have early access before the general public to the Holiday Tribute Store on November 9th from 11:00 a.m.–park close.

Passholder Exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup: Passholders can purchase an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup for $18.99 plus tax, while supplies last.

Passholders can purchase an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup for $18.99 plus tax, while supplies last. Passholder Exclusive Fudge Offer: Passholders who purchase any four pieces of fudge will receive another three pieces of fudge of equal or lesser value for free. Available at select locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Passholders who purchase any four pieces of fudge will receive another three pieces of fudge of equal or lesser value for free. Available at select locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening on select dates between November 17th–December 31st, 2023.

Passholder Exclusive Merchandise: Starting November 17th, Passholders can purchase exclusive Passholder Holiday merchandise, while supplies last. Available Products: Adult Tee – $27.00 + tax Ornament – $12.00 + tax

Starting November 17th, Passholders can purchase exclusive Passholder Holiday merchandise, while supplies last. Available Products: