SeaWorld San Diego Teams Up With American Red Cross To Give Howl-O-Scream Admission to Blood Donors

SeaWorld San Diego and the American Red Cross have teamed up, treating blood donors to a complimentary night of frights and fun at the park’s Howl-O-Scream event.

What’s Happening:

The American Red Cross Southern California Region and Los Angeles Region are teaming up with SeaWorld San Diego

At select blood drives in early October, presenting blood donors will receive a ticket redeemable for free entrance to the nighttime Howl-O-Scream event, which includes haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and more, courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego.

This thank-you offer comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to experience a national blood shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors.

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App Visit RedCrossBlood.org Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

What They’re Saying:

Dharma Nichols, Red Cross Biomedical Services District Manager: “Thank you to SeaWorld San Diego for treating blood donors to an interactive Halloween event at a time when blood donations are critically needed. As a thank-you to blood donors for sharing their good health with hospital patients, they will receive a ticket, while supplies last, redeemable for a fun event. It’s a win-win.”

Participating Blood Drives (Hours Subject to Change):