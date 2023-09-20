Howl-O-Scream Returns to SeaWorld San Diego Starting September 29th

Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld San Diego’s Halloween Nighttime Event, will start on September 29 with some returning and new additions that guests will love.

What’s Happening:

Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld San Diego’s separately ticketed nighttime Halloween event for mature audiences, with the most haunted houses, scares and screams in San Diego in one place, will return on September 29.

The screamtastic event is full of never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, vile vignettes and live performances. Halloween fans can expect new sounds, lighting, special effects, more scare performers, and more surprises at every turn. Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from September 29 to October 31.

New Haunts and Fearsome Houses and Scare Zones:

The screams will never end when guests are running from each of the five new and improved haunted houses.

The all-new immersive 3D Circus of the Damned is where fears will come to life in a chaotic cursed circus. Newly announced is fan-favorite, Simon’s Slaughterhouse, there’s no escaping Simon and his knife-wielding crew of butchers through his meat house.

The deadly doctor is in and so are his medical experiments gone wrong in Nightmare Experiment, the evil Swamp Witch and her vengeful spirits at Death Water Bayou, plus mad scientists, and terrifying extraterrestrials who refuse to be contained at Area 64: Alien Outbreak.

The scare zones will be a surprise scare-up on attendees as they unknowingly approach these themed locations scattered throughout the event.

Inflicting more terror is Clown Gauntlet, a scare zone where guests will face their childhood nightmares as they run from merciless clowns with chainsaws in hand.

Haunting the park pathways are creepy dolls and sinister stuffed animals at Deadly Toys, mystifying, undead evils rise at The Graveyard, powerful, alluring sirens at Sea of Souls, and disgruntled, deranged carnies at Carnival of Chaos.

Brand-New Bewitching Live Entertainment to Madden and Mesmerize:

Guests will encounter all-new entertainment throughout the event, with a vile surprise hidden around each corner. The five all-new Vile Vignettes will spread dark magic, misfortune, and Halloween terror to unsuspecting guests.

Misfortune – Want to know what the future has in store? Guests brave enough to step into this fortune teller’s tent can find out, but they might not like what they hear as she spins tales of woe and anguish.

All Hallow’s Harvest – Beware the cornfields at Howl-O-Scream, evil lurks within! Guests can walk the path if they dare, but the scarecrows are waiting to take their revenge.

Dark Magic – What could be more fitting than a sadistic magician within the Carnival of Chaos? Join the not so traditional magic show and explore Dark Magic all night long. If you dare.

Call from Beyond – Guests will encounter a mad scientist conducting dangerous experiments. If they’re not careful, they might end up as his next test subject!

Simon’s Meat Market – On the way to Simon’s Slaughterhouse, guests will find a crooked auctioneer wielding what’s left of Simon’s latest victims.

Guests can add two stage shows to their night that will madden and mesmerize those between scares.

Opening Scaremony – This completely reimagined stage show opens the event with a frightening master of ceremonies summoning nightmarish creatures and preparing guests for their night of screams, scares, and terror.

Call of the Siren – Don’t fall victim to the powerful allure of the sirens during this wickedly mesmerizing hip hop dance performance.

Secure Your Spot to Scream During Slash Sale:

In honor of Simon’s gruesome return, guests can secure their spot to escape his slaughterhouse during the Slash Sale!

September 18 through 24, guests can save with tickets as low as $39.99. Prices go up as the event draws closer, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to secure their night of screams and terror.

Howl-O-Scream 2023 is a separately ticketed night event for mature audiences only. Tickets to Howl-O-Scream include haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, access to themed bars, rides and coasters at night, and more.

Bags measuring larger than 8"x5", including purses and backpacks, are not permitted through the Howl-O-Scream entrance.

Exceptions to this policy may be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

For more information on Howl-O-Scream and to purchase tickets and add-ons, visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/

What They're Saying:

“We’re so excited that we can announce additional offerings to scare and terrify guests at this year’s Howl-O-Scream” said Jim Lake, Park President of SeaWorld San Diego. “Howl-O-Scream is a unique offering to those looking for a scary night out, as it offers a huge variety of things to do within one major event. For those who are returning, expect an amplified experience with all-new scares lurking behind every corner. For first-time visitors, you’re in for a terrifying treat exploring all the horrors and haunts the event has to offer.”