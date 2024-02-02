Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Celebrates 40 Years, Honors Employees Who Opened The Resort

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress celebrated nearly half a century in Orlando with a special celebration, honoring over a dozen employees who have been at the resort since the very beginning.

The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando celebrated its 40th anniversary on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 with an event that included Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Central Florida Lodging Association (CFHLA) President and CEO Robert Argusa and the guests of honor – 14 employees who have worked at the hotel for 40 years.

The employees were honored during a ceremony in which General Manager Paul Joseph announced the dedication of an island at the resort to the group, naming it Ruby Island after the 40th “ruby” anniversary and announcing places for a special bench to be installed in their honor.

During the ceremony, Mayor Demings proclaimed February 1st, 2024 as Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Day. In 1984, the hotel opened as one of Orlando’s first major resort properties and helped pave the way for the area’s tourism boom.

Through the decades, the resort has continued to maintain its prominence as one of the area’s signature accommodations, earning recognition in 2023 as a top Orlando resort by readers of Conde Nast Traveler and earning the Orlando Sentinel’ s Top Places to Work award.

The 14 employees honored for their 40 years of service were: Annette Dennard, Security Binh Nguyen, Culinary Chau Nguyen, Cafeteria David Osborn, Four Flamingos Jean Weliver, Four Flamingos Kip Conway, Event Services Linda Reed, Security Mike Wainwright, Four Flamingos Million Ketema, Event Services Robert Platz, Culinary Robert Torres, Guest Services Sherman Smith, Event Set Up Steve Click, Guest Services Thac Pham, Stewarding



General Manager Paul Joseph: “Forty years is a special achievement and everything we’ve accomplished over that time is thanks to our incredible team. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by honoring these talented and dedicated staff.”