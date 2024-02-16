IAAPA Reveals 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees from Disney, Busch Entertainment and Morgan’s Wonderland

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced this year’s inductees to the IAAPA Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees showcase that no matter the size of your attraction, you can have a defining role in propelling the entire industry forward.

What’s Happening:

The new inductees to the IAAPA Hall of Fame include veterans from the biggest names in the industry and a theme park where everyone can play. Distinguished leaders from some of these attractions will take center stage at an induction celebration on March 3rd in Las Vegas.

The IAAPA Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor bestowed upon professionals in the global attractions industry. The award is a testament to the unwavering commitment, outstanding achievements, and lasting legacy of these innovators.

On March 3rd, these three new members will be inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame and recognized at the inaugural IAAPA Honors event hosted at the iconic Venetian Resort.

This year’s inductees are:

﻿August Busch III, Busch Entertainment Corporation – The former President and Chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc., August Busch III is inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame for his dedication to conservation and the unrelenting pursuit of quality.

Gordon, Maggie and Morgan Hartman, Morgan’s Wonderland – The Hartman Family revolutionized the idea of what an “attraction for all” can be when they developed Morgan’s Wonderland, a Texas-based theme park promoting inclusivity for those with special needs, in 2010. Gordon, Maggie and their daughter Morgan will be inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame for their vision that has changed perceptions and for their passion that has changed lives.

Barnette Ricci, Walt Disney Company – Barnette Ricci is a legendary Walt Disney Imagineer who brought some of the most iconic nighttime spectaculars to life, including Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade Fantasmic!

The inaugural IAAPA Honors event will bring the greatest minds in the industry together under one roof in the vibrant city of Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3rd, at the iconic Venetian Resort.

The event's lineup includes a day full of inspiring speakers, impactful networking with the industry’s best and brightest and a showcase of the latest innovations in the sector.

To watch the official IAAPA Individual Achievement Award Winners video on the IAAPA News Hub, click here

Registration is now open. To learn more or reserve your spot at this historic event, click here

Guests can extend their stay in Las Vegas and attend the IAAPA North America Summit